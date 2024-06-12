‘Joke’, ‘Beast’ – Jarell Quansah’s latest Instagram post had several Liverpool teammates mesmerised

In the space of a few short months, Jarell Quansah has gone from Liverpool academy hopeful to genuine first-team colossus.

Ever since his Reds debut in the win at Newcastle last August, the 21-year-old has looked the part at senior level for the club, making 33 appearances during the season and scoring three goals, not a bad return at all for a young centre-back.

While he didn’t quite make the cut for England’s final Euro 2024 squad, he can still look back on the past year as a memorable one, and that’s exactly what he’s done on social media.

Quansah posted a reel of his Liverpool highlights to his Instagram profile with the caption ’23-24 ⚽️ See You Next Season🙌🏽’, and a number of his teammates were queuing up to voice their approval in the replies.

Harvey Elliott, Lewis Koumas and Harvey Blair all commented ‘joke’, while Stefan Bajcetic described him as a ‘beast’, Bobby Clark used the word ‘top’ and Ryan Gravenberch replied ‘Gyannnn 🔥’.

From poacher’s goals to Carabao Cup glory, with fancy footwork, exquisite passes and immaculate tackles also thrown into the mix, it’s most certainly been a season to remember for Quansah.

The best part is, 2023/24 is hopefully just the beginning. It should be a joy to watch this outstanding young defender go on to even greater things at Liverpool over the next few years.

You can view Quansah’s season highlights below, via jarellquansah on Instagram: