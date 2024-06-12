(Video) ‘Pace to burn…’ – Micah Richards can’t wait to watch Liverpool-linked dynamo at Euro 2024

Micah Richards has named one Liverpool-linked player as someone he’s excited to watch in action at Euro 2024.

Italy go into the tournament as defending champions, and their hopes of retaining the crown could rest heavily on forward Federico Chiesa, who’s frequently been mentioned as a possible target for the Reds over the past year and had once again been touted as a potential option in recent days.

Speaking on The Rest is Football as he, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer previewed some of the teams at the European Championship, the ex-Manchester City defender voiced his admiration for the Juventus attacker.

Richards gushed: “I think their main man for me is Chiesa…He can play either wing, he can play as a 10, he can play full-back. He’s got that pace to burn, so I’m looking forward to seeing Chiesa. Really, really top player.”

The 27-year-old has indeed been renowned for his blistering speed and movement, and that contributed in part towards Italy winning Euro 2020, so he could indeed be an exciting player to witness in Germany over the next month.

Injuries have held him back since that triumph at Wembley, but if he can get through this summer’s tournament without any problem in that regard, he might just make a glowing impression on Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes during the transfer window…

You can check out Richards’ comments on Chiesa and Italy below (from 20:27), via The Rest is Football on YouTube: