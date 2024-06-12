Romano shares his latest info on Liverpool-linked 26y/o who was ‘Man United’s Plan B’ last year

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on one Liverpool-linked player who could easily have been playing for a rival club last season.

The Reds reportedly have Justin Bijlow on their shortlist for the summer transfer window, with a new goalkeeper being sought amid the increasing likelihood that Caoimhin Kelleher departs this year.

In his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Italian shared what he currently knows about the Feyenoord stopper, who was on Manchester United’s watchlist in 2023 if they didn’t manage to sign Andre Onana.

Romano wrote: “Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow continues to attract speculation, with some fans asking me about recent stories involving Arsenal and Liverpool, as they are perhaps two clubs who could do with a new backup goalkeeper, particularly Arsenal as it looks like Aaron Ramsdale will have a good chance of leaving this summer.

“Still, I don’t have something concrete yet on this, nothing in terms of talks or concrete negotiations. Bijlow was Man United’s plan B to Onana last summer, but it didn’t work out at that time, so let’s see if Premier League clubs will arrive this summer.”

If Kelleher is to move on this summer, then Liverpool could step up their efforts to sign a new goalkeeper as backup to Alisson Becker, even with Adrian being offered a new deal.

There’s a possibility that Vitezslav Jaros could be kept in the first-team fold at Anfield next season, having starred on loan for Austrian double winners Sturm Graz and earned a place in Czechia’s squad for Euro 2024.

However, it’d come as no great surprise if Arne Slot wishes to be reunited with the ‘keeper who, injuries aside, was his first choice at Feyenoord last term, keeping nine clean sheets in 24 games (37.5%) and conceding only 23 goals (just under one per match).

Considering the error-strewn campaign that Onana endured at Old Trafford, United might regret not making Bijlow their primary goalkeeping target a year ago, and the opportunity is now there for Liverpool to take advantage of their arch-rivals’ misjudgement.

The 26-year-old Dutchman would obviously have to be content with a backup role given Alisson’s undisputed position as our number one, but if he’s willing to accept that status and seek to make the most of any opportunities that he gets, he could be a tremendous prospective addition at Anfield.

His arrival would certainly mitigate a lot of the disappointment from Kelleher’s probable exit, with one excellent second-choice goalkeeper making way for another in that event.

