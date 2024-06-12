(Video) Liverpool fans could all say the same thing about Trent and Bellingham training interaction

Remember when Jude Bellingham was being linked with Liverpool and every picture of him with Trent Alexander-Arnold generated fervent excitement among some Reds supporters?

Well, the shoe now seems to be on the other foot, with the 20-year-old joining Real Madrid last year and his England teammate now being touted with a possible move to the Bernabeu, according to reports from Spain.

The duo have converged once more ahead of their country’s participation at Euro 2024, and a clip from the Three Lions’ training ground may have the potential to frighten a few LFC fans.

One piece of footage shows Trent and Bellingham shaking hands and gesturing to one another in unison before moving their heads in close together as if to relay a covert message.

In reality it’s nothing more than a standard exchange between teammates ahead of a major tournament, but you can be sure the ‘Agent Jude’ insinuations will do the rounds on social media, just as the reverse did in previous times.

You can view the training ground clip of Trent and Bellingham below, via @trentsmode on X: