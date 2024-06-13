(Video) Alisson underlines best GK in the world credentials with jaw-dropping save for Brazil

The case for Alisson Becker to be considered the best goalkeeper in the world was underlined during Brazil’s friendly against USA overnight.

The teams drew 1-1 in Orlando, and suitably given the proximity to Walt Disney World, there was a moment of magic produced by Liverpool’s number one.

Midway through the second half, Christian Pulisic looked set to claim his second goal of the night when he let fly from penalty spot range, but somehow the Reds ‘keeper reacted in time to adjust his body and get down to fist the ball away, changing direction in the blink of an eye.

It was a jaw-dropping stop from Alisson, whose world-class credentials give Brazil every chance of winning the Copa America this summer if he can carry that form with him into the tournament.

You can view the Liverpool goalkeeper’s brilliant save below, taken from TNT Sports’ match coverage and shared via @brfootball on X: