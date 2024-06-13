Exclusive: Ex-Red handles impossible Liverpool conundrum with sale of Dutch newcomer

Liverpool fans are ready to see what a new era at the club will look like and whilst we patiently wait for the action on and off the pitch to start, a tasking question can fill the void for now.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop’s Substack, John Welsh was asked which of our five forwards he would sell this summer if he had to and stated: ‘If I had to, I would probably say Cody Gakpo.

‘I think he’s had an up and down season, he come in, started well, tailed off a little bit, then towards the back end of the season he was playing well.’

A relative newcomer to the team, our No.18 has impressed many supporters but hasn’t quite yet made his mark on the club in a way that he would have liked.

Jurgen Klopp was keen to deflect blame towards himself for a slow start to the season, as the German had tried to convert the Dutchman into a midfielder.

As the season edged towards a close, it was clear that the attacking prowess of the former PSV captain shone through and he was one of our stronger performers when the full-time whistle blew against Wolves.

There are likely supporters who will pick any other of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota or Luis Diaz, which speaks of the strength that we have.

There isn’t really a push for any of them to go out the exit door and perhaps the most exciting prospect is who could be the sixth man if we add another this summer.

It’s all in the hands of Arne Slot, Michael Edwards and Richards Hughes as to where we will end up though.

