Exclusive: Ex-Red wants Liverpool to sign Premier League attacker; ‘he’s a good player’

Liverpool fans will be watching this transfer window and wondering how a new coach and staff will want to strengthen the squad, with one former player offering his suggestion.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop’s Substack, John Welsh stated: ‘I’m more prone to sign players like Mohammed Kudus from West Ham, he’s a good player.’

The 23-year-old was on our radar last summer and so a move for the player can certainly not be ruled out at this stage, even after just one year with his new club.

Scoring at Anfield for Ajax was the first reason for our fans to notice the talents of the attacker and he’s had a solid campaign in London.

Shining for a David Moyes West Ham side that didn’t exactly set the world alight, is a positive and a tally of eight goals and six assists in the Premier League is decent.

Mohammed Kudus would bolster a forward line which may well need an extra option, whether or not we see any of the senior five players leaving Anfield.

It’s an interesting suggestion from our former midfielder and the Ghana international is likely to be monitored by several top Premier League clubs.

Let’s see whether Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and Arne Slot agree with this idea though!

You can read the full interview with John Welsh via Empire of the Kop’s Substack.

