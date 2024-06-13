Liverpool-linked 22y/o pens new deal at current club – but door remains open for Reds to swoop

One player who’s reportedly been on Liverpool’s radar has reaffirmed his commitment to his current club, although all hope isn’t lost for the Reds if they still wish to pursue him.

As per reports from Spanish media (via Football Espana), Filip Jorgensen has signed a contract extension at Villarreal which secures his place at the Estadio de la Cerámica up to 2029.

The Danish goalkeeper had been the subject of scouting missions from the Reds – as well as Chelsea and Newcastle – in recent months, although that trio could still potentially sign him if they were to meet his €40m (£33.8m) release clause, which remains unchanged despite the new deal being agreed.

It seems a little surprising that Villarreal chose not to increase Jorgensen’s release clause as part of the new contract, although the player has left the door open for prospective suitors by recently declaring that he’d consider a move elsewhere if ‘a good offer’ were to be tabled.

Amid the ongoing uncertainty over Caoimhin Kelleher’s future, Liverpool are continuing to prowl for potential goalkeeping signings to play second fiddle to Alisson Becker, with the likes of James Trafford and Justin Bijlow also being linked with the Reds in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old Danish stopper is an imposing presence in goal at 6 foot 3, although his numbers from the 2023/24 season don’t make for especially convincing reading.

He kept just six clean sheets in 37 outings and shipped 64 goals, an average of 1.73 per game (Transfermarkt). Also, as per FBref, he ranks average at best (and quite poorly in some cases) for a series of underlying performance metrics used for assessing goalkeepers.

Based on those figures and the contract extension at Villarreal, we don’t expect to see Liverpool moving for Jorgensen any time soon, although the unchanged release clause is far from unmatchable if he were to emerge as a truly top-class ‘keeper in the future.

One to keep an eye on further down the line, perhaps?

