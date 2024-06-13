Exclusive: 25-y/o will leave Liverpool and Slot needs to strengthen three areas says Ex-Red

It’s set to be a summer of transition for Liverpool that we haven’t seen in a long time and one former Red has outlined his plans.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop’s Substack, John Welsh was asked which areas he would strengthen the squad this summer and stated: ‘I would probably say a six, so a midfielder and I would say probably another left back.

‘But then obviously with Caoimhin Kelleher going, I don’t know whether we’d probably need to bring a ‘keeper in as well. But I’d definitely say a left back and probably a midfielder.

It seems then that the 40-year-old is expecting that we will be saying goodbye to Caoimhin Kelleher before the window closes and the season is underway.

That would surely mean that we would need more cover for Alisson Becker than Adrian and the other younger options that are currently at our disposal.

Regardless of this though, adding another midfielder seems to be a rather universal opinion, even though we still don’t know how Arne Slot will line-up his men in red.

Adding another defensive option to help Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic and Alexis Mac Allister does seem wise at this point.

Left-back is another interesting one though as Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez held this position between them last season but perhaps our former midfielder wants more quality in there.

Should the Greek Scouser depart and our No.2 be deemed more of a centre-back option, then there is room the challenge the captain of Scotland in this area.

