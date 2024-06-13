Exclusive: Ex-Red touts Liverpool transfer push for 19-y/o starlet who ‘looks a decent player’

Nobody knows what Liverpool will look like next season under Arne Slot but one former player has suggested a possible transfer for the club.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop’s Substack, John Welsh was asked if there were any players he would sign for the Reds and stated: ‘I’ve seen a couple of clips on that Portuguese lad, João Neves.

‘He’s playing over in Portugal, 19-years-old and there might be interest in him I think, but he looks a decent player.’

The former midfielder wants to see another midfielder arriving on Merseyside this summer and so the prospect of an exciting young player in this role would be something to relish.

Making 55 appearances as a teenager for any club is impressive but when that includes every minute of a 12-game campaign in both the Champions League and Europa League – it’s easy to see that Benfica trust their player.

The defensive midfielder with another four years on his current contract would not arrive on too cheap of a deal and interest in the starlet will be widespread.

Being the current Professional Development coach at Preston North End, the 40-year-old has an eye for young talent and it’ll be interesting to see if Joao Neves becomes a target this summer, or in the future.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will no doubt have a list of potential signings on a whiteboard inside the underbelly of our club and time will tell who becomes the first signing of a new era.

Whoever it is, we just need to make sure that our new head coach is ready to use them in an already star-studded squad.

