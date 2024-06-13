‘Allowed to leave…’ – Club president hands Liverpool huge boost over ‘quality’ £51m target

Liverpool may just have been handed a significant boost to their hopes of signing one reported transfer target this summer.

The Reds have undertaken several scouting missions on Lille defender Leny Yoro, who’s also being sought by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (Fabrizio Romano), and a route appears to have been paved for a frantic battle between the trio of suitors.

As reported by Liverpool Echo, the Ligue 1 club held a press conference on Wednesday to introduce new head coach Bruno Genesio, and their president Olivier Letang outlined Les Dogues’ stance on the teenage centre-back.

He told the assembled press: “We have two players who have an exit voucher, Leny [Yoro] and Jonathan [David]. They will be allowed to leave.”

The report also indicated that Lille would likely seek between €40m and €60m (£34m-£51m) for the 18-year-old.

Letang’s comments could be the trigger for an almighty transfer scramble for Yoro this summer, but how likely is it that Liverpool will bring the teenager to Anfield?

It’s no secret that the Reds are in the market for a centre-back addition, having also been linked with Bundesliga duo Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapie, so the invitation for offers from the Lille president could play right into our hands.

Of course, the same rings true for Real Madrid and PSG, so it’s not as if the Merseysiders have an open goal to snap up the Lille defender. It’ll still require a convincing proposal for both club and player if we’re to fend off the Spanish and French champions for his signature.

Yoro’s former boss Paulo Fonseca spoke about the ‘quality’, ‘bravery’ and ‘intelligence’ of the 18-year-old (BBC Sport), and while the youngster is excellent in possession, there are still shortcomings to his defensive game which’ll hopefully develop over time.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 7% of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for pass completion (92.1%), but is in the bottom 30% for key aspects of his position such as tackles, blocks and successful aerial duels per 90 minutes.

Nonetheless, if Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes see sufficient growth potential in the Lille defender for those traits to be improved over the coming years and perceive him as the right fit for Arne Slot’s plans, they won’t be afraid to table a considerable offer for the French starlet.

