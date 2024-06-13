‘He’s an absolute beast’ – Kylian Mbappe explains what he loves about ‘super’ Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate has been the recipient of a glowing endorsement from one of the world’s top footballers in Kylian Mbappe.

The France captain gave his verdict on each of his teammates in Les Bleus’ Euro 2024 squad to Ouest-France, and he had plenty of praise for the Liverpool defender.

The recent Real Madrid signing gushed: “Ibou! Super player and super guy. There’s a pretty crazy thing about him: on the field, he’s an absolute beast who you don’t want to cross, but outside, he’s a cream, a very cheerful and friendly guy. He’s really melted into the group very quickly.

“In fact, it’s like he has been there for 10 years, while he arrived two years ago. It is one of his greatest strengths, beyond the footballer who is constantly growing.

“He takes on importance in the group. He does not hesitate to speak. He is really good. He took the place of holder that occupied, Raph (Varane), in central defence, a game sector with a lot of competition, where we have a sacred pool in France. We are very happy to have him with us.”

Mbappe’s verdict on Konate is one which’ll likely be shared by every Liverpool fan – an uncompromising colossus on the pitch, but a goldmine of meme-worthy social media moments with his charismatic personality away from the white heat of battle.

What’s most interesting from the World Cup final hat-trick scorer is his insight into the Reds defender’s development within the France squad since he was brought into the fold by Didier Deschamps in terms of speaking his mind and stepping comfortably into the void left by Varane’s international retirement.

Our number 5 mightn’t have had the most convincing second half of the season and ultimately lost his place to Jarell Quansah in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI during the run-in, but at his best he’s a tower of strength in the air and an excellent distributor of the ball at his feet.

Konate is being touted to pip William Saliba for a starting berth in his country’s first match of Euro 2024 against Austria next Monday, which is no mean feat considering the magnificent campaign that the Arsenal centre-back enjoyed.

If the 25-year-old has been given such a firm seal of approval by one of the world’s best players in Mbappe, then he must be doing quite a lot right. Long that may continue throughout his time at Liverpool.

