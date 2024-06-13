Romano: Liverpool have made contact over 24y/o who’s recently hinted at desire to play in England

As ever, Liverpool have been linked with a plethora of players in almost every area of the pitch at the start of the summer, and Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update on one of the most prominent targets.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson fuelled speculation in recent days with his admission that he’s ‘curious about the Premier League’, despite stating that he’s happy to remain with the Europa League winners.

In his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Thursday morning, the transfer expert shared his latest information on the Brazil international, who won his first Selecao cap last weekend and has been the subject of contact from Anfield chiefs.

Romano outlined: “The Atalanta midfielder has responded to the links with Liverpool, but what’s the situation? Liverpool made contact with his agents weeks ago but never started any negotiation, they didn’t send a bid so far, there are no talks ongoing at this stage.

“We have to see if they will include Ederson in their shortlist or not, it’s really early for this and there are no meaningful changes to the situation so far. Atalanta, meanwhile, don’t want to lose both Ederson and Koopmeiners.”

Similar to Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone this time last year, Ederson’s name has dominated the early weeks of the summer when it comes to Liverpool transfer rumours.

The 24-year-old is capable of playing as a number 6, 8 or 10, which’d offer plenty of tactical flexibility to Arne Slot, and underlined his threat going forward with seven goals during the 2023/24 campaign (Transfermarkt).

Despite registering their interest a few weeks ago, it appears from Romano’s update that the Reds’ pursuit of the Atalanta midfielder is on hold somewhat, possibly due to his likely involvement in the upcoming Copa America.

As the Italian reporter outlined, the Bergamo outfit would dread the prospect of losing both Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners this summer, and the latter has been strongly linked with Juventus, so it could be a case of trying to swoop for the Brazil international while the Dutchman is still with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

The pursuit of the 24-year-old is set to take time for Liverpool, but persistence might just pay off in the end. While the situation appears to be on ice for now, it could proceed rapidly if negotiations commence – we surely haven’t heard the last of this one for the summer!

