Rodgers signing who barely played for Liverpool could now replace Terzic as Dortmund manager

Edin Terzic has left Borussia Dortmund as of today, and a former Liverpool player is among the early favourites to replace him in the hotseat.

The Champions League runners-up confirmed just after midday that the 41-year-old had asked the club to ‘terminate his contract immediately’, with the two parties coming to an amicable agreement to relieve him of his duties.

According to Sport Bild, his former assistant Nuri Sahin could be in line to step up from his number two role to take the big job at Signal Iduna Park.

Now 35, Sahin joined Liverpool on loan from Real Madrid in 2012 during the early months of Brendan Rodgers’ Anfield reign, but he made just a dozen appearances during an unhappy spell with the Reds before the deal was cut short within five months.

He took his first job as a head coach shortly after his 33rd birthday at Antalyaspor in Turkey, winning 38 of his 92 matches at the club (41.3%) and guiding them to a seventh-place finish in the Super Lig in his debut season in charge.

He left at the end of 2023 to become Terzic’s assistant at Dortmund, but now that the 41-year-old has resigned, there’s a vacancy for the ex-LFC midfielder to step into if he’s confident of taking on the challenge of leading one of Europe’s biggest clubs at a very young age for a manager.

Whereas Jurgen Klopp’s long-serving number two Pep Lijnders opted against succeeding his former boss when the Liverpool job was up for grabs earlier this year, instead being hired as head coach at Red Bull Salzburg, Sahin could fill the void left by the man under whom he’d been working for the past six months.

The 35-year-old’s playing career at Anfield was short and largely forgettable, but if he were to get the big gig at BVB, we could be hearing his name a lot more over the coming months and possibly years.

