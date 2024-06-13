Arne Slot pushing for Liverpool to beat Man Utd to sign 21y/o with shades of ex-Reds favourite

Arne Slot is hoping that Liverpool can beat one of their biggest rivals in the transfer chase for a European striker this summer.

According to SportBild, the Reds’ new head coach is keen on signing Maximilian Beier, with the Hoffenheim centre-forward also wanted by Manchester United, as well as Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

It’s understood that the 21-year-old has a release clause of £27.4m in his current deal at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena, which runs to 2027.

Liverpool signing a striker from Hoffenheim…where have we heard that one before? Ah, of course – Bobby Firmino!

Besides that obvious parallel, there are statistical similarities between the 21-year-old’s most recent campaign and the Brazilian’s final season at Anfield in 2022/23.

As per FBref, they had broadly similar returns for shots per game (3.05 v 2.89, Beier first), passes completed (550 v 566) and league goals (16 v 11), with identical records for tackles won (12 each) and aerial duel success (both 33%).

The German netted just under a goal every two games in the Bundesliga last term, with only Mo Salah scoring more in the top flight for Liverpool as he struck 18 times (WhoScored).

Beier would face stern competition with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo for a starting berth at Anfield, but if he’s that prolific for a Hoffenheim team which finished seventh in their league, imagine how many goals he could plunder with the quality of service he’d get on Merseyside.

Other parts of the squad appear to take greater priority for the Reds in this summer’s transfer window, but beating United to the chase for a Firmino-esque goalpoacher would be sensational business.

