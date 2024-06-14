(Video) One current Liverpool player makes all-time top five players from ex-Red

Liverpool fans are blessed to have seen some of the best players in world play for our club and selecting an all-time top five is quite a task.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, George Scott named his as: ‘Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez, Roger Hunt and Mo Salah’.

It’s interesting to see the 79-year-old select one current player, showing just how talented Mo Salah is even compared to the greats of our club.

The ex-Red’s selections should be a good indicator as well, given his longevity of knowledge.

You can watch Scott’s all-time Liverpool selection (from 48:12) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

