(Video) Ex-Red chooses current Liverpool player he was most like

Liverpool have a star-studded squad of players today and so it’s interesting when former Reds claim who they are most similar to from the team.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, George Scott was asked to name which player he was most like and said: “I suppose, I was a type of player in midfield like Harvey Elliott. Busy, running round all day, endless energy – a bit mouthy!”

It’s great to see the respect for our No.19 from a man who wore the red shirt so long ago, showing how great the boyhood Red is.

Let’s hope the former Fulham man can kick on next season under Arne Slot and continue to make a big impact.

You can watch Scott’s comments on Elliott (from 11:33) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

