‘I can confirm’: Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer ‘bomb’ everyone’s been waiting for

Despite the fact that both Real Madrid and Leny Yoro seem keen to make a transfer happen, Liverpool can’t be discounted entirely.

Fabrizio Romano has urged fans to wait and see on this transfer story, with the Frenchman reportedly aware of the Reds’ interest this summer.

Arne Slot’s outfit could capitalise on the 18-year-old’s availability in the market should their European rivals be unable to complete a move.

“Liverpool are considering Leny Yoro as part of their shortlist for the defence – I can confirm that once again,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“Liverpool really like Leny Yoro, so they are also in the race with PSG and other clubs for Leny Yoro in case Real Madrid will not go for him.

“Liverpool is one to watch. For Yoro, the interest is genuine, the player is aware of Liverpool interest, they are waiting to see what happens with Real Madrid.

“Yoro could be one of the bombs of the market in the next weeks. One to watch.”

The teenage defender registered three goals in 44 appearances (across all competitions) as Lille secured fourth place in Ligue 1 last term.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What Fabrizio Romano is now hearing about ‘incredible’ talent Liverpool want to sign this summer

READ MORE: Arne Slot hit with Liverpool transfer bombshell as Saudi team make $95m Red an incredible offer – report

Liverpool are not down and out

Real Madrid are interested. Liverpool are interested.

In the words of Taylor Swift: “I think I’ve seen this film before and I didn’t like the ending.”

It sounds awfully familiar to the tragic tale of our season-long pining over generational midfielder Jude Bellingham. Only for the England international to spurn the Reds’ interest last summer and go lift the Champions League trophy with Los Blancos in 2023/24.

We’re not entitled. We understand the significant appeal of playing for the now 15-time winners of Europe’s premier competition.

However, we shouldn’t discount Liverpool’s significant appeal either in the process. We’re not out of the race for Yoro just yet.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions