(Video) Gerrard, Lampard or Scholes debate answered by former Liverpool player

Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes seem to be forever linked in a debate that will apparently never end and it has once again been answered.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, George Scott’s response was: “Oh, Steven Gerrard, no question.

“Scholes would be second and Lampard third. Scholes was a phenomenal player, I hate saying that because he’s Man United but he was a phenomenal player really.

“Gerrard was Gerrard, he’s just incredible from start to finish, from his debut until the last game he played.”

There will be few of a red persuasion thinking that this ranking is incorrect, with a clear preference for our former captain being in place.

Perhaps more notice can be taken from those outside of Anfield but this seems like an easy debate to settle.

You can watch Scott’s take on Gerrard, Lampard or Scholes (from 53:05) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

