(Video) Diogo Jota’s placement of Bruno Fernandes in shooting comparison will worry LFC fans

Diogo Jota is a proud Portuguese international and also a Liverpool player but when these interests were combined, an interesting winner was discovered.

Asked to rank the shooting of himself, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez, our No.20 placed his own name as top of the three.

Asked the same question about Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, the striker put himself third.

This is quite worrying for us to see that there seems to be a bias towards his nation over his club but perhaps we should expect that.

You can watch Jota’s selections via @goal on X:

Diogo Jota ranks his shooting against Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes 😳 @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/1wqn6rSWXK — GOAL (@goal) June 12, 2024

