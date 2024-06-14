Liverpool given big transfer boost over Ederson after admitting Premier League curiosity – report

Ederson’s comments about a potential move to the Premier League has reportedly not gone down well over in Italy.

The Atalanta midfielder is on record as admitting: “I like Italy but I’m also curious about the Premier League.”

This comes amid heavy speculation regarding alleged interest from Liverpool Football Club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Tuttoatalanta.com now claim that the Brazilian’s words have ‘shaken the Atalanta environment’. Intriguingly, Atalanta haven’t 100% closed themselves off from selling the midfielder this summer.

Atalanta’s stance on selling Ederson

We were under the impression, to the best of the Italian outfit’s ability, Atalanta wouldn’t be prepared to sell Ederson if Teun Koopmeiners is leaving in the same window.

However, Tuttoatalanta.com now refer to exceptions in the event of an exceptional offer or an ‘off-market’ offer.

Whether Liverpool would be prepared to satisfy the Serie A side’s financial demands for Ederson, however, is another matter entirely.

Given that the 24-year-old wouldn’t neatly solve our No.6 conundrum, we’d have to express serious doubts over our chances of completing this move.

One to take with a pinch of salt, Reds.

