(Image) Not just Klopp; Liverpool fans will love how club legend watched Taylor Swift concert

Anfield has been turned into a sea of screaming fans but not for football, as Taylor Swift has taken over L4 and several Liverpool icons have been in on the act.

Thanks to an image shared online, we can see that it wasn’t just Jurgen Klopp who was enjoying himself but Sir Kenny Dalglish too.

READ MORE: (Video) Diogo Jota’s placement of Bruno Fernandes in shooting comparison will worry LFC fans

Adorning a pair of light-up heart shaped sunglasses, the Scot seemed to be getting into the swing of things.

It’s great to see the city come together in a moment that is raising a lot of funds for the club and the area as a whole.

You can view the image of Dalglish at Taylor Swift via GeorgeCuz on Reddit:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions