(Video) When Liverpool manager took player to Goodison Park to meet boyhood hero

Liverpool and Everton don’t have the greatest relationship today but there was a time when the two clubs were much closer.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, George Scott recalled what Bill Shankly did for him: “The interesting story about Denis Law was Shankly took me across to Goodison Park when I was 16, I’d just joined Liverpool.

“Because he knew Denis was my idol and it was a rainy night at Goodison and Denis scored the winning goal for Man City and Shankly took me into the passage just by the dressing room.

“He went in and he got Denis out and he’s still covered in his mud, he scored the winning goal from a header.

“And he said, ‘Denis, I want to introduce you to Georgie Scott, from Aberdeen. He’s going to be better than you, son!’ And Denis said, ‘He does tend to exaggerate, son!”

You can’t really imagine Arne Slot taking Jayden Danns across Stanley Park to meet his idol next season, such has football and life changed.

However, this clearly shows the respect that our legendary Scottish boss had within the game and how far he was willing to go to impress his players.

You can view Scott’s comments on Shankly and Law (from 43:18) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

