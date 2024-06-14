Liverpool hint at Darwin Nunez transfer stance as interest in 18-goal Bundesliga hotshot emerges

It’s difficult to imagine Liverpool being seriously interested in a new striker when there are other clear deficiencies in the squad that need to be addressed.

The Merseysiders ideally need to replace outgoing centre-back Joel Matip, whilst questions linger over the No.6 role and the wide spots in the forward line.

Christian Falk now reports in an exclusive update for CaughtOffside, however, that the Merseysiders were, in fact, keen on RB Leipzig hotshot Benjamin Sesko.

“He could have earned a lot of money in Saudi Arabia – they offered him €30m a year. Dortmund were also interested but that’s a step too early. One more year at Leipzig and then he’s looking at the Premier League. I heard that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United were interested in him,” the BILD reporter wrote.

The Slovenia international registered 18 goals across 42 appearances (in all competitions) in his opening Bundesliga campaign.

Do Liverpool need to sell Darwin Nunez this summer?

It’s exactly two years to the day that we first signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica in 2022.

Two years on, the fanbase and wider footballing community remains somewhat divided over the Uruguayan.

Is he mere moments away from breaking out as a world-class striker feared all over Europe? Or has he wasted too many chances to be considered a reliable Liverpool striker?

As far as we’ve been told, the Reds very much want to keep hold of the 24-year-old. It’s now up to Arne Slot to see if he can string a tune out of the most complicated talent on our books.

If you want our view: We’re very much glad Nunez is staying put for another year. We reckon he’ll thrive under the guidance of our Dutch head coach.

Benjamin Sesko would represent a bigger risk

What’s gone unsaid in all this is that Sesko would represent a categorically bigger risk to Liverpool than our No.9.

The 21-year-old has done well in his first season in German football, but it’s just that – his first season in one of Europe’s most competitive top-flights.

Nunez, despite his critics, has managed to amass 31 goal contributions in 54 games whilst playing in the most challenging league in world football.

Can he improve? Sure. Will he improve? Who knows!

In the meantime, let’s not put all our chips on a comparatively unproven talent in Sesko.

