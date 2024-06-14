‘Actively pursuing a deal’: Liverpool throw down the gauntlet for ‘generational talent’, says Ornstein

Real Madrid’s serious interest in Leny Yoro won’t deter sides like Liverpool and PSG from attempting to snap up the defender themselves.

It’s not hard to understand why when Los Blancos’ chief scout, Juni Calafat, and his fellow staff consider the defender a ‘generational talent’.

This comes from David Ornstein’s report for The Athletic, with the Reds reportedly ‘pushing hard’ to land the Lille starlet.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Frenchman featured 44 times across all competitions as the Ligue 1 outfit secured a fourth-place finish in the league table in 2023/24.

READ MORE: Not Summerville: Chief Liverpool scout Barry Hunter ‘made contact’ with Leeds United diamond

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp’s agent responds to rumours he’s secured his next job in football

When does Leny Yoro’s contract expire?

Yoro’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025. Real Madrid were thought to be of the mind to wait until the expiration than make a play themselves this summer.

It’s pure speculation on our part, but the seriousness of Liverpool and PSG’s interest could yet change matters for the La Liga champions.

What’s Lille’s stance on Leny Yoro’s potential exit?

Olivier Letang, the club’s president, told the press during Bruno Genesio’s unveiling as head coach that the teenager and Jonathan David would be ‘allowed to leave’ this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman’s next destination will be the Ligue 1, the Premier League or the Spanish capital.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions