‘Checking all documents’: Fabrizio Romano says £33m deal only days away from completion – Rival Watch

A fixed €40m [£33.6m] deal for Chelsea to sign Estevao Willian from Palmeiras is close to being signed.

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that both parties are ‘checking all documents’, with completion on the deal a mere few days away.

The move will see the 17-year-old starlet follow in the footsteps of teammate Endrick in departing for a European club – with his teammate signing for Real Madrid this July in a £52.5m deal.

The Blues have also landed free agent Tosin Adarabioyo (formerly of Fulham), with the Englishman signing a four-year contract.

Meanwhile at Liverpool: Leny Yoro transfer hope remains alive

Leny Yoro is a hot property in Europe – (Photo by VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images)

It seems a slim hope, albeit, when Real Madrid are also involved in the transfer equation. It’s likewise not helped by the fact that reports claim the Frenchman is very much keen on a switch to the Bernabeu.

Still, the alleged reluctance of Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit to submit a bid – given the centre-half’s contract expires next year – could yet play in our favour.

With us in clear need of defensive reinforcements this summer, signing a ‘generational talent’ to supplement the backline wouldn’t go amiss!

We await Madrid’s next move.

