What Fabrizio Romano is now hearing about ‘incredible’ talent Liverpool want to sign this summer

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Leny Yoro remains an admired quantity for Real Madrid.

The French centre-half, who is also understood to be a Liverpool and PSG summer transfer target, is reportedly holding out for a move to the Spanish capital.

“What I’m told is that Real Madrid keep considering Leny Yoro, the centre-back of Lille, as a generational talent,” the Italian journalist spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

Romano went on to add: “They consider Leny Yoro a top player, for present and future, with an incredible potential. They made contact with his agent already multiple times, but it’s also true that he’s under contract for just one more year. This is why Real Madrid don’t want to pay crazy money.

“Leny Yoro is waiting for Madrid – he’s giving total priority to Real Madrid. If Real Madrid won’t be able to make it happen, he will be ready to listen to other proposals.”

The Merseysiders are understood to be ‘actively pursuing a deal’ for the 18-year-old defender, according to the ever-reliable David Ornstein.

Arne Slot’s men are thought to be keen on defensive reinforcements this summer following the exit of Joel Matip at the end of his contract.

Where can Leny Yoro play?

The Lille defender tends to feature on the right side of a centre-back partnership in a four-man backline.

It’s a role you’d imagine Liverpool would be keen to keep him in for the long-term should his aerial duel numbers not significantly increase (wins 62.9% on average, according to FBref).

What is Leny Yoro’s most impressive stat?

The 18-year-old’s reliability on the ball has to be a standout feature of his game – even if only in the French top-flight.

He currently ranks in the 93rd percentile – compared to his defensive peers in Europe’s top five leagues – for pass completion. Yoro currently averages an accuracy rate of 92.1% per 90 from 2,673 minutes played.

That’s incredibly impressive for a footballer of his age!

