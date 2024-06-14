(Video) Shankly vs. Klopp combined XI will cause debate among Liverpool supporters

Liverpool are lucky to have some of the greatest managers in football history and when it comes to Bill Shankly and Jurgen Klopp, few can match their Anfield legacies.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, ex-Red George Scott was posed with selecting between the 1965 FA Cup final team and an XI from the German’s time at the club.

The final selection was: ‘Tommy Lawrence, Chris Lawler, Virgil van Dijk, Tommy Smith, Gerry Byrne, Ian Callaghan, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Peter Thompson, Ian St John, Roger Hunt and Bill Shankly as manager’.

For a man who played under the legendary Scot it’s perhaps no surprise to see a bias towards former teammates, something the 79-year-old even admitted himself.

