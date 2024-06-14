Shearer says Liverpool have a fullback who gets into England XI no matter who’s fit

Liverpool’s quality on the flanks has been a matter of certainty throughout much of the Jurgen Klopp reign.

The peak years of the German tactician at Anfield saw Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah forming devastating partnerships.

It’s perhaps no surprise then that Alan Shearer claimed Andy Robertson’s quality would get him into the England team. That’s ‘even if everyone was fit’.

“He’s very very good, in the modern day, you have to get up and down and you have to be good on the ball and have the ability to whip balls into the box, and he has all of that. For me he’d get into the England team no doubts. Even if everyone was fit he would still get in,” the former Newcastle United star spoke on the BBC’s Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

That’s quite the statement to the likes of Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell!

Liverpool missed Andy Robertson in 2023/24

It’s no surprise (at least, it shouldn’t be a surprise) that the Scotland skipper’s return from injury coincided with us looking a little sharper on the left-hand side.

Not to suggest our record without the former Hull City man in the starting-XI was terrible! Indeed, we ended up securing nine wins out of a possible 13 on offer in the Premier League between the end of October to the end of January.

That said, there’s no question in our minds that we’d rather have Robertson fit and ready.

His never-say-die attitude, commitment to the press, and brilliance in balancing offensive and defensive duties make him an automatic staple for Arne Slot’s side.

We just need you to avoid injury in the Euros, Robbo!

