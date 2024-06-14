Arne Slot hit with Liverpool transfer bombshell as Saudi team make $95m Red an incredible offer – report

Arne Slot will be bracing after Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr reportedly offered to make Virgil van Dijk the most well-paid defender in world football.

This update comes from Spanish outlet Marca, with it alleged the Saudi outfit met with the Dutchman to try and convince him to join their project.

The former Southampton man signed for the Reds in a £75m ($95.4m) deal in late December in 2017.

Meanwhile, Mo Salah – a player also thought to be on the Saudi project’s transfer list – looks increasingly set to feature for the Merseysiders in 2024/25.

When does Virgil van Dijk’s contract expire?

Van Dijk’s current terms are currently set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Reports elsewhere, worryingly, have claimed Liverpool could now defer talks over a new contract until late 2024.

If Al-Nassr are serious about their interest in the Netherlands skipper, however, this would seem an ill-advised tactic on our part.

Liverpool offering Van Dijk a contract is a no-brainer

There’s no question about it.

Yes, our talismanic No.4 is set to turn 33 this July, but he’s showing no signs of decline in his 30s.

The former Celtic defender was in fine form in 2023/24, demonstrating the kind of performances that saw him rightly lauded as the globe’s leading defensive talent.

We’d love to see his current deal extended by at least a couple of years.

