(Videos) Spotted: Why Jurgen Klopp was back in Liverpool last night

Jurgen Klopp was spotted back in Liverpool last night – and no, sadly, he hasn’t changed his mind to depart the Reds permanently this summer.

The German tactician was, in fact, back in town to enjoy the latest stop on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, with the American playing her 100th show on the tour at Anfield.

The 56-year-old and his wife Ulla were spotted in the stands ahead of the gig.

It’s nice to see Jurgen enjoying some much-needed time away from football after an intense nine seasons with Liverpool Football Club.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of Jurgen Klopp’s Instagram account and @TheErasTourUK:

Klopp will be at the Taylor Swift concert tonight! 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/P2otjHCKIx — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 13, 2024