£100m Liverpool target showed Slot last night exactly why Reds should sign him – opinion

Liverpool and Florian Wirtz seems an unlikely hope for the future in light of the price-tags and suitors floating around.

It doesn’t appear to be an entirely unreasonable hope, with prior reports (HITC via GIVEMESPORT) reporting that the Reds have already sent scouts to watch the German international in the Europa League final.

The Merseysiders’ interest in the attacking midfielder will surely only intensify if he can replicate his performance against Scotland yesterday throughout the rest of the Euros.

The 21-year-old registered 38 goal contributions in 49 games (across all competitions) in 2023/24 as Xabi Alonso’s men secured a first league title for Leverkusen.

How well did Florian Wirtz play against Scotland?

Sofascore have the Bundesliga star down as a 7.5/10 for his goalscoring performance against Andy Robertson’s Scotland.

He became the youngest German player in history to score in the Euros with his opening effort in Munich.

How much will Florian Wirtz cost Liverpool?

The Liverpool Echo reports that the German’s asking price is expected to sit at around £100m this summer.

Sources from Germany, however, have made it very clear that an exit this summer simply isn’t on the cards. The player is happy to remain in North Rhine-Westphalia for another year, despite the mounting interest in his services, particularly now that Alonso has committed his future to the club.

It raises serious questions about Wirtz’s potential affordability for Liverpool in 2025. The footballer will still have two years left on a deal expiring in 2027, by which time his value will have surely grown beyond the £100m mark.

There’s interest from Europe’s elite to factor in additionally.

