(Video) Adorable video of Klopp dancing along to Taylor Swift will warm Liverpool fans’ hearts

Jurgen Klopp may not be our manager anymore but that doesn’t mean that he won’t forever be attached to the club, especially when stood in the stands at Anfield.

The German returned to L4 to watch Taylor Swift in action and fans in front of the 56-year-old captured how he enjoyed listening to Blank Space.

It’s safe to say that the club icon was having a great time inside his old home, with a comeback nobody perhaps saw coming several months ago.

As much as our old boss had a great time, we’re sure he’ll enjoy watching the Reds score on his next visit, a lot more than this!

You can watch the video of Klopp via @walkonred09 on X:

Klopp bailando Blank Space (!!) pic.twitter.com/s22rkperq4 — ⁸ (@walkonred09) June 15, 2024

