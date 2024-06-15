Levi Colwill to Liverpool transfer door just opened as crunch Enzo Maresca talks due – report

The door may have been opened slightly for Liverpool to make their move with Chelsea’s Levi Colwill.

This comes from Graeme Bailey with HITC, with it now being reported that the Englishman is seeking assurances over his future from new boss Enzo Maresca.

The 21-year-old spent a significant portion of the 2023/24 campaign filing out at left-back but the player’s preference would be to feature centrally.

“Chelsea are openly shopping a number of their homegrown products such as Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja – but Colwill is one who they have insisted is not available,” the reporter shared.

“However, despite this public insistence from Chelsea, sources have told HITC that the Englishman is keen on seeking assurances from Enzo Maresca about his future at Stamford Bridge.

“It is also believed that Colwill sees his future in central defence and last season he actually started more games at left-back.”

The Merseysiders have been linked with the Blues star ever since expressing interest in last year’s summer window.

Liverpool could capitalise on positional uncertainty

It remains to be seen just how convincing the former Leicester City head coach will be in the talks reported.

If there remains any lingering doubt over Colwill’s future and expectations not being met at Stamford Bridge, you’d have to think this is the kind of transfer opportunity Richard Hughes and Co. would be all over.

How much would Liverpool be expected to pay for Colwill?

The report from HITC doesn’t clarify exactly how much a potential suitor would be expected to fork out to meet Chelsea’s valuation.

With a contract not expiring until 2029, however, it’s fair to expect this to be somewhat substantial.

Football Transfers’ valuation system estimates Colwill’s value at £26.4m – we feel this is extremely conservative given the potential of the player and the contract length on the table.

Transfermarkt are closer to the mark, in our eyes, with a £42.1m valuation. Though we’d be massively surprised if Chelsea were to entertain any offer under £50m this summer.

