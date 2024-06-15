(Video) Nobody will guess what Dominik Szoboszlai’s favourite food is

Learning what our players do away from the pitch is always something that interests fans and Dominik Szoboszlai’s favourtie food is sure to intrigue some.

Speaking on Pro:Direct Soccer, our No.8 responded to that question with: “pancakes.”

Perhaps given his Hungarian roots, some may have expected a goulash mention here but the midfielder clearly has more of a sweet tooth!

It’s just another small peak into the life of our heroes on the pitch.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s comments (from 1:56) Pro:Direct Soccer on YouTube:

