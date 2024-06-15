(Video) Keane: Liverpool defender will be ‘ripped to shreds’ in Euros; ‘don’t think he will be up to it’

Roy Keane is a Manchester United legend and so hearing him say some uncomplimentary things about a Liverpool player shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

Speaking on ITV Sport about Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Irishman said: “It’s all about getting the balance right in the team, they have players who can go and win you football matches but it’s the proper defending against the really better teams.

“They will be fine in the group – Trent will be fine in those matches. But against the really top teams, I think he will be found out very much so.

“I think if he plays against one of the better teams in the centre of midfield, he will be ripped to shreds. I don’t think he will be up to it.”

Quite how the Scouser can play right-back for a team that has won every trophy on offer to him as a player by the age of 25 and still be so disrespected – is remarkable.

Our vice captain has more than enough defensive ability to add to his unmatched passing talents, that nobody should be speaking about him like this.

You can watch Keane’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @itvfootball on X:

🗨️ "I'm struggling in my mind to see how we go the whole way with that back four." – Gary Neville Will defence be England's Achilles heel this tournament? 🤔#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/ENO6mT7P0T — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2024

