(Video) Roy Keane lays into Robertson’s post-match interview; ‘it’s all just rubbish coming out’

Roy Keane is never one to mince his words and when it came to Scotland’s defeat to Germany, the Irishman had plenty to say.

Speaking on ITV Sport, the 52-year-old said: “Andy Robertson spoke at the end of the game saying they had a game plan, it’s well and good having a plan.

“He said they weren’t aggressive enough, you have to be aggressive in a game of football. When you’re up against an opposition that’s much stronger than you, being aggressive is part of a footballer…

“It’s no good talking after a game saying ‘we had a game plan’, it’s rubbish! Andy Robertson, it’s all just rubbish coming out.

“You knew before the game what was at stake, it’s no good after the game saying, ‘we’ll regroup and we’ll be angry tomorrow’.

“No, you should be angry for a long time. They spoke before the game about creating history, they’re creating history alright by playing as bad as that!”

It’s safe to say that the former Manchester United man wasn’t impressed with Andy Robertson’s interview after the game, nor the performance of his team.

It’s now over to our left back to respond on the pitch by ensuring that performances against Switzerland and Hungary are much better.

You can watch Keane’s comments (from 4:58) via ITV Sport on YouTube:

