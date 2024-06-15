(Video) ‘Big, big star’ – David Moyes blown away by ‘exceptional’ Euros player Liverpool are scouting

Liverpool-linked Florian Wirtz impressed yet again on the international stage as a rampant Germany utterly dismantled Steve Clarke’s Scotland in Munich yesterday.

David Moyes was left thoroughly impressed by the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder who got on the scoresheet in a 5-1 win over Andy Robertson’s side.

The Merseysiders reportedly scouted the German in the Europa League final (HITC via GIVEMESPORT) and look set to maintain an active interest for the foreseeable future.

As will every top club in Europe, mind!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @BBCMOTD: