James Pearce drops fresh transfer news he’s heard from Liverpool as ‘100 per cent’ claim made

Liverpool fans hoping to see some strengthening of the squad this summer will more than likely not be left disappointed judging by James Pearce’s recent comments.

The ever-reliable journalist shared that there was a ‘100 per cent’ likelihood of business being completed in the current summer transfer window.

“100 per cent, there will definitely be business done. I’ve seen people getting twitchy already and we’re not even quite in the middle of June yet. There will be some strengthening to the squad, without a shadow of a doubt,” the Athletic reporter told Redmen TV.

“But not wholesale changes. I don’t think that’s required. Part of it will be dictated too by outs. To react to events and there’s bound to be things happening this summer that none of us saw coming.”

The Merseysiders have most recently been heavily linked with Lille’s ‘generational talent’ Leny Yoro.

Real Madrid are understood to be leading the race for his signature, though there remains some doubt over whether a deal will be completed in 2024.

Will there be an unexpected deal from Liverpool?

We’re particularly intrigued by Pearce’s expectation of the unexpected as far as our recruitment team’s dealings are concerned.

Wataru Endo of Stuttgart last year, for instance, certainly fell into that category.

Though, with the greatest of respect to the Japanese international, we’ll be hoping for a higher calibre of star should we look to bolster the No.6 position once more this summer.

With a clear signposted return to data (not to imply Liverpool ever fully departed a data-led approach) under Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, we’re bracing for the unexpected.

