(Video) Robertson’s brutally honest assessment of Scotland demolition; ‘we just got it all wrong’

It was set to be a historic day for Scotland as Andy Robertson led his nation out for a major tournament but things quickly went wrong.

Speaking after the 5-1 defeat, our No.26 said: “First half, we just got it all wrong really.

“We didn’t show up, we weren’t aggressive enough, let good players on the ball and they obviously had a game plan, and we did, and their game plan worked a million times better than ours.”

It’s a scathing review from a man who was clearly frustrated with his team’s performance against the host nation.

There’s two chances for the Scots to redeem themselves against Xherdan Shaqiri’s Switzerland and Dominik Szoboszlai’s Hungary but the odds seem very much stacked against our left back and his team.

You can watch Robertson’s comments (from 3:06) via ITV Sport on YouTube:

