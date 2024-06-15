(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai’s ‘best year of his life’ will warm Liverpool fans’ hearts

Dominik Szoboszlai may not have been at Anfield for a long time but it’s safe to say that he’s grown to love the club and his most recent comments cement that.

Speaking on Pro:Direct Soccer, our No.8 was asked for his most memorable year and said: “2023, I went to the Euros with Hungary, signed for Liverpool, won the cup with Leipzig – yeah, that’s it.”

It’s great to see that signing for Liverpool is very high up on the midfielder’s list of achievements and shows how much he’s enjoying being a Red.

Let’s hope that the 23-year-old’s greatest year is still to come though and that he can achieve more dreams whilst on Merseyside.

