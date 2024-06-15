(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai marks Euros debut with classy captain’s assist

Dominik Szoboszlai is the youngest captain at Euro 2024 and that’s because he’s a very talented player and the midfielder certainly lived up to the billing.

The Hungarian picked up the ball on the left wing, took one touch out of his feet and floated a delightful cross into the box.

Barnabas Varga was the luck recipient who stooped to conquer and got his nation back into the game against Switzerland.

Unfortunately for our No.8 his team fell to a 3-1 loss and now have a mountain to climb, alongside Andy Robertson’s Scotland in the same group.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s assist (from 2:12) via BBC Sport on YouTube:

