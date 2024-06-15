(Video) Liverpool fans will love Szoboszlai’s answer to which teammate he would call for £1m

Dominik Szoboszlai enjoyed a solid first season at Liverpool and he clearly built some strong friendships at the club, one many would be able to name.

Speaking on Pro:Direct Soccer, our No.8 was asked: “You’re calling one of your teammates, you get £1m if they pick up – who would you call?”



READ MORE: (Video) Roy Keane lays into Robertson’s post-match interview; ‘it’s all just rubbish coming out’

The Hungarian said: “Trent, I’m not sure, I’m not sure. I don’t know to be honest but I think it will be Trent, yeah.”

After watching the duo build such a strong friendship this season, perhaps this helps cement the fact that Andy Robertson has some serious competition as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s best mate!

You can watch Szoboszlai’s comments (from 6:00) Pro:Direct Soccer on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions