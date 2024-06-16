(Video) Mayhem ensues as horror challenge on Luis Diaz sparks mass brawl during Colombia victory

It’s fair to say that Luis Diaz had an eventful Saturday during Colombia’s 3-0 win over Bolivia.

The Liverpool forward scored one goal and set up another in New Jersey, while he was also met by a starstruck young fan who ran onto the pitch during the first half of the game.

Later on in the match, the 27-year-old was on the receiving end of a wild and dangerous lunge by Cesar Menacho, who was rightly sent off.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

That horror challenge prompted some of Diaz’s teammates to confront the Bolivia striker and a mass brawl duly ensued, with Colombia’s Daniel Munoz also seeing red amid scenes of mayhem.

It’s hard to blame the Colombian players for being so incensed after seeing such a horrendous tackle, one which could’ve inflicted serious injury but thankfully didn’t in this case as Lucho played on.

You can view the mayhemic scenes below, taken from Noticias Caracol’s match coverage and shared via @juanchoFut_ on X: