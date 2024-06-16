English media agree Liverpool nightmare was absolutely sensational in Euros opener today

Cody Gakpo looks a different talent altogether when playing for Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands outfit.

The Dutchman continued his rich vein of goalscoring form for the Oranje with a well-taken equaliser to cancel out Adam Buksa’s opening goal for Poland.

It’s the 25-year-old’s 10th goal for his country in 25 appearances.

Wout Weghorst’s goal after coming off the bench looks set to put the Netherlands in control of Group D ahead of France’s clash with Austria tomorrow.

Punditry from BBC One

David Moyes, Danny Murphy and Martin Keown were analysing proceedings in the Group D Euros encounter.

David Moyes: Poland have grown into the game and started to really look like they had some self belief towards the end of the half. They weren’t the better team but managed to get themselves a goal in front which was fantastic but they struggled to deal with Cody Gakpo in particular down the left hand side.

Danny Murphy: Gakpo looks really fit and confident. He is positive with his runs and is getting in good areas. He gets a bit of luck with the deflection.

He has been in some really good positions and he will probably be a little disappointed that he hasn’t scored more. He has got the goal his performance deserved.

Martin Keown: Well it was always going to be that man Cody Gakpo coming off that left side. I think there he has just decided to take a punt but look at the space he has got.

It takes a deflection off two players.

Wojciech Szczesny absolutely no chance with that one.

He is the absolute stand out player right now. Give him time, give him space and he’ll punish you.

What next for Cody Gakpo?

First off, how on earth can Liverpool continue justifying playing our No.18 anywhere other than on the left wing?

It’s a difficult question for Arne Slot to handle, of course, given that Luis Diaz is currently our first-choice option there.

More to the point, the Colombian arguably justified his placement having carried our performances for a significant part of the campaign.

If our new boss is confident that Gakpo could deliver more in the way of goals from the left flank moving forward, however, then this could be the former FC Porto man’s undoing.

