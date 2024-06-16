(Video) Cody Gakpo cancels out Buksa goal with long-range Netherlands belter

Cody Gakpo was the man to cancel out Adam Buksa’s opener against the Netherlands in their Euros encounter.

The Liverpool attacker struck just outside the box before the half-hour mark in their Group D clash with Poland.

The effort looked to have taken a little deflection on its way to goal, but we’re sure the No.11 won’t care in the slightest.

Hopefully, we’ll see our Dutchman continue this goalscoring form all the way through the tournament and into the 2024/25 campaign under new boss Arne Slot!

Elsewhere, fellow Group D participants Austria and France face-off tomorrow at 8pm.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport: