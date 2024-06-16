‘I think’: Joe Hart drops honest Trent midfield verdict after Roy Keane tears into Liverpool player

Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to kick a ball for England at the Euros yet he’s already had serious doubt cast over his ability to play a midfield role for the Three Lions.

Wayne Rooney and Roy Keane were both highly apprehensive over the 25-year-old’s credentials to play alongside Declan Rice.

However, former England international Joe Hart did speak far more positively about the fullback’s skillset.

“I think I would. I would be very excited to see it. They obviously believe in it. This is a position he doesn’t necessarily play at club level,” the former Manchester City No.1 told BBC Sport.

“Gareth’s [Southgate] got plenty of options in that position and he’s choosing to put Trent there. What an exciting player. I can’t wait to see him spraying the ball around this arena and hopefully creating many chances.”

The Liverpool Academy graduate showcased some fine offensive contributions in the leadup to the tournament in Germany.

The No.66 registered 12 goal contributions in 37 games (across all competitions) for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in 2023/24.

Where is Trent Alexander-Arnold’s best position?

We get the sense that Alexander-Arnold just can’t win when it comes to his involvement in the England squad.

It’s clear for all to see his ability on the ball is far too good to be squandered on the bench.

Yet, simultaneously, far too many pundits are quick to point to his so-called defensive drawbacks rather than looking at the bigger picture. The Guardian’s Jonathan Liew makes a particularly convincing case when it comes to collective responsibility against the ball.

More to the point, we strongly feel that Trent’s brilliance on the ball gets lost in amongst the tirade of critique.

We get the impression the fullback could thrive with a top holding midfielder beside him in a double pivot.

