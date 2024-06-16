What Diogo Jota did to Ronaldo in Portugal training drew crowd reaction amid chaotic scenes

Diogo Jota was involved in one incident which drew a reaction from many onlookers during a chaotic training session for Portugal.

As described by Theo Squires for the Liverpool Echo, the Reds attacker pushed Cristiano Ronaldo to the ground while challenging for the ball, which saw the 27-year-old jokingly jeered by a portion of the 8,000 (approx.) fans in attendance.

That moment came after the session had to be halted when a number of young supporters burst onto the pitch to try and get up close to the ex-Real Madrid icon before security staff intervened.

At one point, Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa sprinted halfway across the playing surface to apprehend one individual with what was essentially a rugby tackle.

Jota and his Portugal teammates caught another glimpse of the hysteria that the nation’s appearance at a major tournament can prompt, especially with Ronaldo involved as he seeks to become the first player to appear (and score) in six European Championships.

The interruption to training wasn’t what Roberto Martinez would’ve wanted so close to their Group F opener against Czechia on Tuesday, but the sheer volume of talent in their squad should see the 2016 winners kick off their campaign with a victory.

Although much of the spotlight will inevitably be on the man in the number 7 shirt, the Liverpool forward comes into Euro 2024 in flying form, with two goals and an assist across his country’s three warm-up matches this month.

As we’ve seen at Anfield over the past four years, Jota is a lethal and clinical finisher who can always be trusted to come up with a game-changing moment, even when his involvement in general play seems peripheral.

Hopefully he can enjoy a strong tournament with Portugal and, most importantly, steer clear of the injury problems which ravaged his 2023/24 season at club level.

