Liverpool learn Jamal Musiala transfer truth as Bayern hope to evade ‘big problem’

Jamal Musiala’s performances in the Euros will surely only further muddy the waters as far as his Bayern Munich future is concerned.

Fabrizio Romano has again nodded to the serious interest in the footballer from England amid ongoing links to the likes of Manchester City and La Liga’s Real Madrid.

The Bavarian giants do, however, plan on extending the attacking midfielder’s terms at the Allianz Arena if they can help the matter.

“Interest in Musiala is strong, especially in England, where many clubs are waiting to see what will happen,” the CaughtOffside columnist told the Daily Briefing.

“Manchester City are big fans of Musiala, but it will depend on Bayern as they want to extend his contract, and losing a big German superstar like Musiala would be a big problem for Bayern.”

The Italian transfer news guru has previously reported on Liverpool’s admiration for the 21-year-old star. Though, it seems they’ll once again face serious competition from league rivals Manchester City for his services.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Musiala registered an impressive 20 goal contributions in 38 games as Bayern fell short of Bundesliga glory in 2023/24 owing to Xabi Alonso’s imperious Bayer Leverkusen side.

READ MORE: First Slot signing: Fresh report predicts massive few weeks for Liverpool; journo confirms scouting trips

READ MORE: Liverpool’s £42m transfer target ticking two major boxes for Richard Hughes amid Inacio scouting

Is Jamal Musiala a realistic target for Liverpool?

It’s our opinion at Empire of the Kop that our chances of landing a target of Musiala’s renown are somewhat slim.

You can never say never in the mad world of football transfers, though given the finances likely attached to any prospective deal, we’d expect Liverpool to quietly slip away from proceedings.

That’s not to say we’re not huge admirers of the German international. The Stuttgart-born footballer once again proved his credentials with a thrilling showing during Germany’s five-goal dismantling of Scotland in the opening Euros clash.

His last 2,632 minutes in club football alone have seen him rank well amongst the leading talents in world football for successful take-ons (99th percentile) and non-penalty xG (86th percentile), as per FBref.

At 21 years of age – we’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions