(Photo) Meeting Luis Diaz was all too much for one young starstruck Colombian fan

For one young Colombian supporter on Saturday, meeting Luis Diaz was an overwhelming moment.

The Liverpool forward scored one goal and set up another as his side defeated Bolivia 3-0 in a friendly in New Jersey as both nations gear up for the Copa America.

A boy in a Colombia shirt ran onto the pitch during the first half to experience a firsthand encounter with the 27-year-old, and it all proved too much for the starstruck youngster as he burst into tears, although a subsequent photo showed him looking overjoyed as he was led off the pitch by a compliant security official.

Whoever said you should never meet your heroes because you’ll only be disappointed has been proven mistaken by this heartwarming interaction involving Diaz.

You can view a photo of the encounter below, via @fdbedout and @DiSportsphoto on X:

